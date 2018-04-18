Spring snow sticking around across Metro Detroit

Dry conditions to start your Wednesday around Metro Detroit, but it will not be a dry finish. Morning temps are in the upper 20s to mostly low 30s under mostly cloudy skies and we likely won’t get out of the 40s this afternoon. We’ll see some sunshine mixed in with these mostly cloudy skies and highs around 47 degrees and winds WNW 5-12 mph. Rain arrives during the evening commute which will slow things down around 5 or 6pm. The rain switches to snow late tonight and we may have a few hours of steady snow coming down around or just after midnight. Most of our model data suggests a solid inch of new snow on the ground by Thursday morning. Not what we may want, but it could be worse.

After early morning snow Thursday, look for cloudy skies to become mostly sunny into the mid afternoon. A chilly start tomorrow near freezing, and then breezy and only slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Those winds will be cranking NW 10-20 mph gusting stronger at times.

We can all expect tons of sun Friday through the weekend and beyond. We will see highs into the low 50s Friday for most of Metro Detroit with a few exceptions, and mid 50s Saturday with more sunshine. We may hit 60 degrees Sunday, and if we don’t we certainly believe we’ll hit that number several times next week. The next decent rain chance will be Wednesday of next week. In the meantime, track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

