Spring storm dumps snow on Northern Michigan, blamed in 3 deaths

BUCKEYE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A spring storm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula and is blamed for creating hazardous road conditions seen as a factor in three traffic deaths.

The Gladwin County sheriff's office in mid-Michigan says 74-year-old Joan Fisher and her 50-year-old son, Brian Scherzer, died following a Tuesday crash in Buckeye Township. Investigators say weather conditions and speed were believed to be factors.

The National Weather Service says Gladwin County got at least 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow. Up to 14-inch (35.5-centimeter) totals were reported further north.

Separately, the Midland County sheriff's office says 56-year-old Kathleen Pomranky of Coleman died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in mid-Michigan's Warren Township. An initial investigation found she lost control of her vehicle on icy roads.

