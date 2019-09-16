Metro Detroit weather: Sprinkles, showers leave as some fog forms

DETROIT - A Flood Warning is in effect for the Huron River in southern Livingston County until 8:00 p.m. ET.

Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

Nighttime temps fall to the 60s. So, it'll be mild. After some fog, Monday will be sunnier and warmer. Then, the rest of the week will be filled with more sunshine and highs near 80 or more. A fitting end to the last full week of summer.

Sunday night will be mild under mostly cloudy skies. Sprinkles and scattered showers diminish, especially after midnight. Patchy fog develops. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Sunrise is at 7:14 a.m. ET.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm. Excellent car-wash weather. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday and the rest of the school/work week will be perfect for outdoor lunch and outdoor recess. Each day will be filled with sunshine. Afternoon temps will be between 80 and 85 degrees each day.

