State of Michigan offices closed in Lower Peninsula due to snow storm

A look at the snow approaching Metro Detroit at 7:05 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - All state of Michigan government offices are closed in the Lower Peninsula on Monday due to emergency snow conditions, the state announced.

The closures started at 10 a.m. Monday.

Those offices include Secretary of State offices.

For more information go to Michigan.gov.

Here is the full statement from the state of Michigan:

Due to the emergency snow conditions impacting the state of Michigan, all state government offices in the Lower Peninsula will be closed on Monday, January 28, 2019, at 10 a.m.

“This is about keeping all Michiganders safe,” said Gov. Whitmer. “All motorists are encouraged to stay off of the roads. If you must be out, please drive safely in these dangerous weather conditions and be respectful of road crews working to clear snow and ice.”

All nonessential state employees whose work location is located in the Lower Peninsula will be sent home at 10 a.m. to allow emergency crews to clear the roads. Certain offices will remain open for critical functions only. State employees with questions about whether their work functions are deemed critical should contact their supervisor.

The State Emergency Operations Center will remain open to monitor storm conditions.

All offices are expected to reopen on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, for regular business hours. Residents and employees should check www.michigan.gov for updates.

