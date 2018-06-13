Sticky start with mid-day storms across SE Michigan

A super sticky start to your Wednesday as a warm front pushes through keeping the humidity up, leading to some patchy dense fog as well. So, be extra careful as you hit the roads for reduced visibility in spots, especially in more rural areas. The humidity will come to a sharp ending through the early afternoon. A cold front will quickly follow this morning’s warm front and that will spark rain and thundershowers between 10am and 1pm today. It should be a quick 30 to 60 minutes of unsettled weather, but a few storms may produce a quick burst of wind. So, eyes to the skies around or just before lunch today. The afternoon will get more and more comfortable as skies begin to clear out leading to a nice stretch. Temps in the low 80s today with a muggy morning, and a more comfortable late afternoon and evening ahead.

Thursday and Friday look to be absolutely gorgeous going into the Father’s Day weekend. Look for plenty of sun to end the work and school week. Low to mid 80s without the intense humidity which arrives again this weekend.

Things will get very warm and sticky again this Father’s Day weekend. We have a shot at 90 degrees Saturday feeling even warmer but most of the day will be rain free. Wet weather is possible late, late Saturday or overnight into Sunday morning. Skies should clear by 10am Sunday and the heat is on. We may hit the mid 90s Sunday with sweltering summer heat for dad. Lots of water and sunscreen on the golf course. Still a bit warm and stormy Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

