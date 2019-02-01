Metro Detroit weather: Still frigid Friday, not so much this weekend

DETROIT - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 5 a.m. ET, Friday!

Happy Friday, Motown! Stay warm as the polar vortex holds on, but it slowly loses its icy grip later today and this weekend.

Friday morning will start with near or sub-zero temps in the Motor City and the entire region. Wind speeds will be much lower, so wind chills will not be as dangerous. That said, they will remain brutal with any wind. Wind chills will be between 15 and 5 degrees below zero.

Dressing in layers and wearing hats, scarves, gloves and winter coats remain a must.

On top of that, snow showers will appear just before dawn and during breakfast-time for neighborhoods south of 8 Mile. A clipper dives to the south of Detroit. Accumulations will be low, but drivers must prepare for some slippery conditions, especially near the Ohio border.

Sunrise is at 7:47 a.m. ET.

Friday afternoon will be very cold under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits with any wind.

Sunset is at 5:47 p.m. ET.

Friday evening will be as cold as the afternoon. Temps remain steady, in the teens, through dinner-time.

Skies clear a bit, Friday night. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. It remains above freezing, for a change, with overnight lows in the low and mid teens.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and definitely not as frigid. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunday and Monday will be even milder (warmer, if you will). Sunday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the middle 40s. Monday will be in the low 50s with rain showers possible.

The fifty to 70 degree temperature rise in a few days does present a few complications and safety concerns. Ice will thin, so it is best to remain off any frozen lakes, ponds and streams. Ice jams are possible and some flooding may follow. Fog can form with warmer air blowing over snow and colder ground, thus reducing visibility on the mornings of Sunday and Monday.

