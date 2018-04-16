Storm pulls away Monday, but scattered precipitation remains

DETROIT - Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and cold again. Overnight lows will be below freezing near 30 degrees or in the 20s. Re-freezing is possible overnight and Monday morning, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Monday will have some wrap-around moisture as the storm pulls away. Scattered raindrops and snowflakes will fall, and it will remain much colder than average. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be sunnier but chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Scattered snow and rain showers will arrive Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

