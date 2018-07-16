DETROIT - Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun, and summer-like heat remains over the region. Rain is still needed, and scattered midday and afternoon storms are possible. There's a better chance of precipitation Monday.

Sunday

A flood advisory is in effect for southeastern Oakland County until 10:15 p.m.

Rainfall estimates have already exceeded one inch. An additional inch of rainfall will be possible before the rain ends. Some locations that will potentially experience flooding include Southfield, Royal Oak, Detroit Zoo, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Berkley, Beverly Hills, Huntington Woods, Lathrup Village, Pleasant Ridge and Bingham Farms.

Sunset is at 9:08 p.m.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 70s.

Monday: Better chance of rain

Showers and thunderstorms have their best chance of putting a dent in Detroit's July rain deficit Monday. A cold front brings showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and night. Before precipitation falls, it will be hot and humid. Afternoon temps will be near or just over 90 degrees.

There is a Marginal Risk of strong-to-severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, damaging wind and hail.

Refreshing air arrives behind the Monday and Monday night's cold front Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Each day will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable. Daytime temps will reach 85 degrees Tuesday, 80 degrees Wednesday and the low 80s Thursday.

Friday will be warm and partly sunny with showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 4-9 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 4-9 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers possible. Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

