DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday, Motown! The last four weekend of March feel more like February. Thank goodness the sun will be out both days.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning begins with mainly clear skies and cold conditions same routine for families. Grab the coats. Grab the hats. Grab the scarves. Temperatures will be in the 20s at breakfast time and before dawn.



Sunrise is at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Families will still need their jackets Saturday afternoon going to and from the downtown convention center to walk with dinosaurs. Skies will be sunny, but the temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below average . Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Sunset is at 7:49 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be dry for basketball fans going to and from sports bars and their friends homes to watch Michigan play in the NCAA basketball tournament for March madness.

Saturday night will be clear and cold, again. As always, bring your pets and potted plants indoors. Overnight lows be in the 20s.

Palm Sunday, mother nature puts the weather on repeat. Bright and blues skies and chilly. Daytime temps in the middle and upper 40s .

Monday and next week, it gets milder. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50°F.

Tuesday and Wednesday, rain arrives for our gardens, lawns and flowers. Highs will be in the lower middle 50s.

The Detroit time to play ball on Thursday! The Tigers opening day will be against the Pittsburgh Pirates at chimeric a park in downtown Detroit. There’s a slight chance of scattered showers. It remains mild during the day by the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET, it will be in the upper 40s. By the end of the game at 4 p.m. ET, highs will be in the low 50s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.