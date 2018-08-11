Sunshine Saturday, warm with barely any rain

DETROIT - A beautiful, warm August weekend is here for Detroit and Southeast Michigan. There's a slight chance of a few isolated showers, but most areas will be dry.

Saturday morning will be mild in Motown with temperatures starting in the 50s and low 60s. It will be mostly sunny with dry roads for families going to Cranbrook Gardens in Bloomfield Hills, Critters Up Close in Ann Arbor or the 7th Annual Fine Art Fair in Detroit.

Sunrise is at 6:37 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be warm and partly to mostly sunny. A good pool-day, but be on guard for a few isolated showers after 3:00pm ET. Most of the region will be rain-free, though. Good weather for Tigers tailgating, too. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 6:10p.m. ET. Skies will be fair with only a few spotty showers that, likely, will not affect the baseball game. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Sunset is at 8:40 p.m. ET.

The Perseid meteor shower will be visible away from city lights after 9:00pm ET. The event is named after the constellation Perseus and occurs when Earth interacts with Comet Swift-Tuttle's tail.

Saturday night will be fair and mild. Overnight lows return to the 50s and low 60s.

Sunday's forecast

Sunday will be partly sunny with isolated showers possible, again. Warm, again also, because afternoon temps will be in the low and mid 80s.

Next week's forecast

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm. Daytime temps in the low and mid 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be bright and hotter. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

The next chance of rain is on Thursday and Friday with afternoon temps in the low and mid 80s.

