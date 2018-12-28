Temperatures to reach mid 50s Friday

DETROIT - Well, we did it: the overnight rain pushed Detroit’s total to 42.86 inches for the year so far, which moves us into fifth place all-time for our wettest year on record. Congratulate yourself for living through it. It’s been a year of crazy weather, and we have one of our crazier weather days ahead…

The day is starting with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), and we’ll rise into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) by early afternoon. A few pockets of drizzle or very light rain will move through the area this morning, but the bulk of the afternoon should be dry. Some sun breaks out this afternoon, and it’ll become windy, then clouds return late this afternoon as a potent cold front approaches. Temperatures will start falling from northwest to southeast this afternoon and, by dinnertime, most of us should be in the 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius), and perhaps even colder across our North and West Zones. South to southwest wind at 15 to 25 mph could gust to near 30 mph this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:09 p.m. Notice the daylight hours slowly getting longer?

Cloudy and breezy tonight, with a few flurries or inconsequential light snow showers possible. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy to start on Saturday, then some breaks of sun develop during the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops on Monday…it’s going to become a pretty wet day, with three-quarters of an inch of rain possible. Highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

New Year’s Eve still looks wet. It appears that we’ll have mostly rain, but some wet snow could mix in north and west of Detroit. Temperatures, however, will be above freezing in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). PLEASE don’t drive if you’ll be drinking. Have a designated driver, or take a Lyft or Uber, but don’t get behind the wheel if you’ll be drinking.

Mostly cloudy and breezy on New Year’s Day, with snow showers likely to kick off the new year. Near steady temperatures in the low to mid 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

