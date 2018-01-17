Temps in single digits to near 0° across Metro Detroit

A frigid start to your Wednesday around Metro Detroit with temps in the single digits to near 0°, so roads are slick as you head out and about. Wind chills make it worse with ‘feels like’ conditions as cool as -10° or cooler which means layer and bundle up. Clouds coming and going today with a few flakes and flurries, but no heavy snow bands are expected here. Wednesday winds will be picking up WSW 7-17 mph gusting 20-30 mph as highs drift into the mid 20s, feeling much cooler all afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will also be breezy, partly to mostly sunny and dry. The warming trend continues with highs into the low 30s likely tomorrow, and mid to upper 30s with more sunshine Friday. The weekend outlook is promising with quiet conditions Saturday as highs hit 40 degrees, but trouble is looming for Sunday. This may start as a wintry light Sunday morning and then scattered rain showers through the day as highs hit the low to mid 40s. Rain should continue into Monday but we need to watch out for some snow or sleet to possibly mix back in during the morning Monday. After 40s Monday, temps cool Tuesday into will drop through most of next week. Track temperatures and our next rain and snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.