Metro Detroit weather: Temps plummet Friday night, snow Super Bowl Weekend

DETROIT - Another frigid night for Friday into Saturday, but it remains dry. Skies will be overcast. Snow arrives but Detroiters can keep their Saturday plans in place.

Friday evening will be cloudy and very cold. Temps will be in the middle and upper teens. Families must bundle up before going out to dinner. Wind chills will be near 5°F or lower.

Friday night will be cloudy and frigid. Overnight lows will be near 10°F. Some wind chills will fall to the subzero range. Remember to bring your pets indoors.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will be near 30°F. Sunset is at 5:50 p.m. ET, and some of the first snowflakes from the next storm will arrive to the west and north of the Motor City.

Saturday evening and Saturday night will have scattered light snow. Snow becomes more widespread and, at times, heavier Sunday morning and Sunday during the day.

By the end of Sunday evening, 2-6 inches of new snow will fall with 2-4 inches along I-94 and to the south. Detroit and areas just south and north of 8 Mile will receive 3-5 inches. For now, 4-6 inches of snow is possible closer to Hall Road/M-59 and northward.

