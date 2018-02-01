Pictures show space station passed in front of last night's super blue blood moon

While many people were excited about this morning's Super Blue Blood Moon, Fred Pompei of Royal Oak was excited about something else. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - While many people were excited about this morning's super blue blood moon, even though we wouldn't be able to see it here, Fred Pompei, of Royal Oak, was excited about something else.

He determined that the International Space Station was going to pass in front of the full moon at exactly 11:42 p.m. Tuesday, and he was ready with some high-end equipment.

He shot video at 1/2000th of a second exposures and caught the space station crossing the moon's face. The larger moon image is a single image of the space station in front of the moon. The space station is the little dark thing just to the right of center.

The close-up shows the space station's track across the moon. How cool is this? It's a good thing that the skies temporarily cleared Tuesday night, or Pompei would have missed the opportunity to get this picture.

Pompei's next goal is to get pictures of the International Space Station passing in front of the sun. He'll obviously need a special solar filter to get those shots. Hopefully, we'll get to share them with you, too.

Thanks for sharing your hobby with Local 4, Fred!

