VIDEO: Paul Gross explains Michigan meteor, earthquake, how to identify meteorite

A likely meteor rattled through Michigan on Tuesday night, causing social media to erupt.

In the above video, Local 4 Caster Paul Gross breaks everything down, including two tests you need to identify meteorite. He will also have an actual meteor!

The United States Geological Survey confirmed Tuesday that a meteor was sighted over Metro Detroit and caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.

Local 4 received hundreds of calls from across the area from residents who saw a bright light and heard a loud explosion.

