WATCH LIVE: Paul Gross explains Michigan meteor, earthquake, how to identify meteorite

A likely meteor rattled through Michigan on Tuesday night, causing social media to erupt.

Today at 1 p.m., Local 4 Caster Paul Gross will break everything down, including two tests you need to identify meteorite. He will also have an actual meteor! Watch it LIVE above.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed Tuesday that a meteor was sighted over Metro Detroit and caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.

Local 4 received hundreds of calls from across the area from residents who saw a bright light and heard a loud explosion.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.