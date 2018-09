The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for Lenawee County until 8 p.m.

The NWS said the storm will go across Lenawee County, affecting Adrian, Tecumseh and Blissfield.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph, flash-flooding and quarter-size hail will be possible with this storm.

Residents are encouraged to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

