Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Metro Detroit counties

DETROIT - The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for multiple counties Thursday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 10. p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for some Metro Detroit areas Thursday evening but has since expired.

National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Vernon, Michigan Thursday evening. Officials said two homes were damaged.

READ: Full forecast

Tweets by NWSDetroit

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.