Thursday's severe weather threat increasing in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - A very dynamic storm system is quickly maturing over the central plains, and will generate near blizzard conditions over the north-central plains, and severe storms ahead of it. Unfortunately, chances are increasing that southeast Michigan may squeeze into the severe portion. More on this in a moment.

First, gentle showers crossed the area Wednesday. A break from the rain will extend well into the evening hours until a batch of showers crosses the area between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. These will not be severe. You can sleep easy. Here are some maps showing you the progression of this rain, which likely will impact the Thursday morning rush hour:

Temperatures overnight may initially drop into the mid-to-upper 40s (7 to 9 degrees Celsius), then start rising into the low 50s (10-11 degrees Celsius) by dawn. We'll have a light southeast wind overnight.

Once the early morning showers move out, we think we'll break out into at least partial sunshine. It'll become windy and warm, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-to-upper 60s (19-20 degrees Celsius) and a south wind increasing to 15 to 25 mph, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

The Thursday late afternoon/early evening period is the one to watch for our severe storm potential. A line of showers and thunderstorms is projected to develop and approach the area during the late afternoon period, and could impact the afternoon rush hour. Here are some maps to show you that scenario:

Our greatest concern is the wind field aloft. Take a look at this excerpt from a forecast sounding (projection of conditions aloft) for late afternoon Thursday:

What you are looking at here are wind barbs. The wind barb at the bottom is the surface wind, which is blowing from south-southwest to north-northeast. The "sticks" on the bottom of each barb are 11 mph increments of wind speed, the more "sticks," the stronger the wind.

Notice as you head aloft that the wind direction shifts to a southwest direction. This is called directional wind shear. Also notice as you head aloft that you start seeing little "pennants" on the wind barbs. Each "pennant" is a 58 mph wind speed (the "sticks" and "pennants" are like beads on an abacus).

The increasing wind speed as you head upward is called speed shear. So, looking at this, you can easily see the outstanding wind shear that we'll have Thursday afternoon.

But that's not the whole story. As we've explained many times in the past, storms are generated by violently rising air. The more unstable the air is, the easier it is to lift those air parcels. In Thursday's case, the instability does not look impressive.

This storm system is very dynamic, though, and will mechanically lift the air and perhaps overcome the lacking instability. This creates a lot of uncertainty as to how widespread any severe storms will be across Southeast Michigan, if we get any at all.

In any event, as a result of the potential created by that outstanding wind shear, the Storm Prediction Center has elevated all of our area into either a slight or marginal risk for severe storms.

While the main threat is straight-line thunderstorm winds, there is the chance that a brief EF0 tornado could develop, especially if any "kinks" develop in the line of storms. But even if we only get showers, the wind aloft is so strong that a routine shower could produce severe wind gusts.

So make sure you have your weather radios set and with fresh batteries and, if you're one of the few who still hasn't downloaded our free Local4Casters weather app, this would be a good time to do it. When you open the app, it goes straight to what you need first -- the radar page -- and you can pan or zoom that map with your finger to see where the weather is (and see if any kinks are developing in the line of storms).

Thunderstorms end early Thursday evening, with temperatures dropping into the mid-40s (7 degrees Celsius) by Friday morning.

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Friday with scattered light rain showers possible in the afternoon, and near-steady or slowly falling temperatures in the low to mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Saturday looks mostly cloudy, and even with a small chance for a light snow shower. Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) sure won't feel very spring-like.

Becoming partly cloudy Saturday night --our date night plans look dry -- with lows in the low to mid-20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

A quick peek at the long range computer models shows no big storms affecting us next week. Highs will be near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) on Monday, in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) Tuesday through Thursday, and then approaching 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) on Friday. Our best chance to see a shower will be on Wednesday.

And even though reading this forecast sure doesn't make you think spring, keep in mind that astronomical spring officially begins at 5:58 p.m. next Thursday.

