Tornado warning issued for Monroe County until 12:45 a.m. Wednesday (expired)

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - A tornado warning was issued for Monroe County until 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service announced. The warning has expired.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Luna Pier or Temperance, moving north at 15 mph.

During a tornado warning, residents should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

