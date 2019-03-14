Tornado warning issued for Washtenaw County

DETROIT - A tornado warning is in effect for some Metro Detroit areas Thursday evening as severe weather moves through the area.

A tornado warning was in effect for Genesse County until 7:30 p.m. and for Washtenaw County until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 10 p.m.

National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Vernon, Michigan Thursday evening. Officials said two homes were damaged.

