Tornado warning issued for Wayne County until 1:15 a.m. Wednesday (expired)

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A tornado warning was issued for Wayne County until 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service announced. The warning has expired.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Taylor, moving northeast at 15 mph.

The storm was expected to be near Wyandotte around 1:05 a.m., Dearborn and Greenfield Village around 1:15 a.m. Other locations that could have been impacted by the tornadic thunderstorm include Melvindale, Ecorse, Allen Park, River Rouge, Lincoln Park, Riverview, Southgate and Dearborn Heights.

During a tornado warning, residents should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

