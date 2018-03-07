Tracking the next batch of snow headed toward Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Last night’s snow was a difficult forecast, but ended up coming close to what was expected. Most of southeast Michigan received 1” to 3” of snow, with a small stripe that we talked about yesterday setting up overnight that dropped heavier amounts -- generally 4” to 7” in a narrow northeast to southwest band centered through White Lake.

While some areas saw the snow stop and other areas kept some snow going all day today, this was generally a very light snow with little accumulation. We’ll have a break for a while tonight, but the next area of snow will make a move to the south from the Thumb late tonight, and mess up the Thursday morning rush hour for some. Here’s how the timing is shaping up:

By 2 a.m., the snow will still be well north of I-69.

At 8 a.m., snow should be falling in many areas north of 8 Mile, although this model suggests that the east side won’t be seeing much.

At noon, spotchy areas of snow will cover southeast Michigan. Some areas will be getting a steady light snow, while other areas won’t be seeing much.

Mid-afternoon is where things start getting interesting, as another narrow stripe of heavier snow sets up probably around Saginaw Bay and curling southeastward through Lapeer County and areas southeast of there. Notice the location of this band on the map below.

Three hours later, that band is in almost the identical position. That means that whoever is under that band wherever it finally sets up Thursday afternoon will get additional snow -- perhaps another 2” to 3” inches -- than the rest of us.

By early evening, that band finally starts shifting eastward and weakening.

As far as snow totals go, those will be highly dependent upon who gets that heavier snow band. But here’s what our in-house high-resolution RPM model is suggesting, and keep in mind that the geographic orientation of these totals may shift as later model runs get a better handle on the low pressure area meandering over Lake Huron / southwest Ontario. But the overall trend is clear: Thursday’s heaviest snow should occur north of M-59 up into the Thumb.

Something else to consider with the snow later tonight is that temperatures will be colder than they were Tuesday night (lows in the mid 20s / -4 degrees Celsius), so there’s a better chance that some of this snow will stick to paved surfaces, which means that some of us will have a much slower rush hour Thursday than today. As such, and also because of the potential for the heavier snowfall under that heavier band Thursday afternoon, we’ll call this a nuisance snow on the Local4Casters Snow Meter. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac Counties until 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Wind overnight will remain breezy, and generally blow from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, and then increase to 15 to 25 mph on Thursday. Temperatures Thursday will slowly climb to near freezing by noon, to a high in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday…hopefully we’ll get partial sunshine by afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Gradually decreasing clouds Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

The weekend forecast hasn’t changed…expect lots of sunshine, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), and this general temperature regime shouldn’t change much as we move through next week. Most of next looks dry, with only some snow showers or light snow possible on Monday.

