DETROIT - After temperatures hovered around 60 degrees for the first half of the week, Metro Detroit is getting pummeled by snow Thursday afternoon.

Southeast Michigan is expected to get 3-6 inches of snow Thursday afternoon and evening, and driving conditions have already started to worsen.

Here's a look at the snow-covered roads in Adrian, Michigan:

The roads are also treacherous in Oak Park. Here are two videos of the snowy roads:

