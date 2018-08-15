Warm and humid Tuesday night

DETROIT - Tuesday night will be warm and a bit more humid. Wednesday will be another scorcher with much-needed rain on the horizon.

Tuesday night will be warm and more muggy in Motown and Southeast Michigan. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s. Families and residents will be more comfortable with a little air conditioning and ventilation while sleeping.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny and sizzling. Afternoon temps soar to the upper 80s. Spotty showers are possible for the ride home from work, but more widespread showers and thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday night.

Thursday's forecast

Thursday will be warm and wet. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Detroiters need to be on guard for heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds. Daytime temps near 80 degrees with all of the cloud cover.

This weekend's forecast

Friday has a chance of scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunshine returns this weekend, and it remains warm. Perfect days to head to the pool. Mostly sunny, Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon temps near 85 degrees.

