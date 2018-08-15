Warm and muggy Wednesday start with rain chances later across Metro Detroit

A warm and muggy start to your Wednesday with Metro Detroit temps in the 60s to low 70s as you head out into dry conditions. We expect plenty of milky or hazy sun today as high clouds are streaming in with the addition of the western wildfire smoke. Highs will hit the mid to upper 80s and a heat index near 90 degrees this afternoon. High clouds will fill in and thicken later in the day with scattered rain and thunder possible this afternoon, especially near the Ohio Border. The rest of us will likely be dry until later tonight but we cannot rule out an isolated rain or thundershower late afternoon and/or evening. Better rain chances coming overnight.

Rain and thundershowers overnight, but right now no severe weather is expected as we simply hope for garden variety showers to help our grass and gardens. We should get a couple of rounds of rain through the day on Thursday with highs near 80 degrees and still very humid. We doexpect temps to stay in the 70s while the rain falls although we will see some breaks in the action. We may see some areas seeing a half to a full inch of rain late, late Wednesday through Friday.

A few afternoon showers are possible Friday before we clear for the weekend. Look for mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s and we’ll keep an eye on those shower chances, but it looks to be light and scattered after 2pm Friday. We should clear out beautifully for the weekend with sun and low to mid 80s. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

