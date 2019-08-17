Warm, becoming more stormy Saturday evening and tonight

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

A warm Saturday afternoon will be capped off with some showers and storms in the evening. Stormy conditions are more likely tonight and Sunday. It will be more stable and remain hot, Monday.

Saturday evening will have scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially south of I-94. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees. There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms south of I-94 in southern Lenawee and southern Monroe Counties.

Sunset is at 8:34 p.m. ET.

Showers and storms are likely Saturday night, especially before and around midnight. Heavy downpours are possible in a greater amount of communities. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

Hot and humid weather makes a comeback, Sunday. Daytime temperatures reach 90°F. It will feel like 95°F. Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light and loose fitting clothes and stay near or in air-conditioned areas. Coaches remember to have your players practice in the early morning or when it’s cooler. Also, have your scholar athletes take frequent water breaks.

Sunday afternoon has a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms over a wider area in Southeast Michigan with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Monday will be hot, as well. Daytime temps will be near 90 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny with scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will not be as hot, but it will be very warm. Skies will probably be mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 80s each day.

