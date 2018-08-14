Warm Monday evening, hotter Tuesday

DETROIT - Warm weather continues, Monday evening, with mild conditions overnight. It's still summer, and Mother Nature reminds us of that with higher temperatures.

Monday evening will be fair and warm. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees at dinnertime. There will be perfect weather for the baseball game at Comerica Park. The Chicago White Sox are in town to take on our Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Sunset is at 8:37 p.m. ET

Monday night will be fair and mild. Overnight lows will be in the 60s in Motown and in the 50s and low 60s in surrounding neighborhoods.

Tuesday's forecast

Hotter air arrives, Tuesday. It will be bright and beautiful, but families must remember to apply sunscreen to protect loved ones from harmful ultraviolet rays. Also, people must drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothes and take frequent breaks outdoors to remain hydrated, comfortable and healthy. Remember to keep children and pets away from all empty vehicles.

Later this week

Showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday and Thursday. It will not be as hot, Wednesday, with afternoon temps in the low and mid 80s. Will all of the clouds overhead, Thursday's daytime temps will be near 80 degrees.

Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday. Highs in the low 80s.

