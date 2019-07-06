Metro Detroit weather: Warm, muggy Friday night with widely scattered rain, storms

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 5, 2019 at 10:02 p.m. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday night, Motown!

Friday night will be warm and muggy with widely scattered showers and storms. Make sure air conditioners are working and homes are well ventilated. Checking on neighbors, especially seniors, is a good idea, too.

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. ET.

Saturday will have scattered shower and storms late-morning and in the afternoon. Remains very warm, but not as hot, and humid with highs in the middle 80s.

A cold front ushers in more comfortable air with lower humidity before Saturday is over and definitely on Sunday. Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will have abundant sunshine, and it will feel delightful. Afternoon temps in the low 80s, Monday, and in the mid 80s, Tuesday.

Weather links :

