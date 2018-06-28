Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm Thursday night, then a heavy heat wave

DETROIT - An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan, Friday!

Warm night is on the way for Detroit and Southeast Michigan followed by a dangerous heat wave. Heat indices will reach hazardous levels through Sunday, at least.

The rest of Thursday afternoon remains very warm and bright in Motown. Temps range from the low 80s near the big lakes to the upper 80s, even low 90s, inland.

Thursday evening will be fair and warm with temperatures near 80 degrees. Now, is an excellent time to prepare for our impending heat wave. Rinsing off and cleaning the air conditioner can help increase its efficiency. Pack water for children and adults to drink while at summer camp or work tomorrow.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will be warm and mostly clear. Temps near 70 degrees by dawn.

Friday will be hot and more humid. Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light, loose-fitting clothes and keep kids and pets away from empty vehicles all day, even in the morning. Highs in the low 90s with heat indices near 95 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be scorchers. Saturday's record high is 96 degrees from 1931. We have a good chance of breaking it. Heat index near 105 degrees, Saturday. Sunday afternoon's temps in the middle 90s with heat indices near or above 100.

