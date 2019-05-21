Warm-up begins Tuesday with summer-like temps on the horizon

DETROIT - A coolish start to your Tuesday around Metro Detroit as we wake up to upper 30s and low 40s under mostly clear skies. Temps should warm quickly through the morning and grab the shades as you head out. We expect mostly sunny skies through lunch and then only partly sunny through the afternoon, so we hit the low 60s early and hold steady for the rest of the day. The winds are much lighter today E 5-12 mph and the rain well off to our south and west will hold off for us today. All of your after school and outdoor plans are good to go.

Wet weather arrives Wednesday morning in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and it may have an impact on the morning drive or the tail end of the commute. Rain showers will taper off by mid afternoon and we may get a little late day sunshine warming us to near 70°F with gusty winds at times SE 7-17 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

There’s a slight chance for some early morning rain Thursday, but most of the day should be dry and warming. We should see highs soaring into the low or even mid 80s with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Friday looks great with mid to upper 70s and increasing highs clouds. Scattered rain showers are expected Saturday and we will keep a close eye on the upcoming holiday weekend. It looks like temps will be warm in the 70s to low 80s, but showers will be coming and going through Monday without any washouts. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

