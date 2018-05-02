Warm Wednesday in the works, severe weather possible later

DETROIT - Good Wednesday morning! It’s going to be another warm one around Metro Detroit with temps in the 50s to low 60s already as you head out and about under mostly clear skies. A big line of storms will loom just to our south and west most of the day with showers and storms most likely across Western and Northern Michigan throughout the day. Our air is again too dry to allow for showers to form. We will see a few isolated thundershowers and storms capable of hail and gusty winds so, keep an eye to the sky. Highs will hit 80 degrees and the winds are still cranking SW 10-20 mph gusting over 30 mph at times. The heat may help to spark isolated severe storms this afternoon as Metro Detroit is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today and tomorrow.

We will see some heavier rain and thundershowers finally taking shape tonight, especially after sunset or after 8pm. Some heavy downpours with thunder and lightning overnight and into the Thursday morning commute. Another wave of heavier rain and storms rolls through into the afternoon and again we will see a very slim chance for storms to hit severe strength with wind and hail threats. Highs will hang in the low and mid 70s with gusty winds. Most of us will see mostly garden variety thundershowers tomorrow with 1-2” of rain possible tonight through Friday morning when all is said and done.

Friday starts wet, but we expect to see some sun by the late afternoon as we keep the umbrellas handy through 2pm to end the work and school week. Highs in low 70s with clouds gradually clearing and breezy conditions calming down by late afternoon. The great news is that we are clearing out for a nice start to the weekend with sun and 65 to 75 Saturday, cooling Sunday with a chance for rain and thundershowers by Sunday afternoon. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.