Warm with a few more showers Friday

DETROIT - Happy Friday, Motown! Another warm day today with more midday and afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. The weekend may not be as warm, but we still have good weather to head to the pool and to drive comfortably in convertibles with the top down.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Friday morning will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 60s. After breakfast-time, there's a chance of a few showers.

Sunrise is at 6:00 a.m. ET.

Showers and some thunderstorms remain possible Friday afternoon. It becomes warmer with highs in the low 80s. Note, it will not be a wash-out. Detroit Grand Prix participants and expect mostly dry conditions.

Friday evening will have a few showers, but the Tigers' game against the Toronto Blue Jays will likely start on time with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m. at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit.

Sunset is at 9:03 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be partly cloudy and cooler. Lows will be in the low and mid 50s. Air conditioners will not have to work as hard.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and not as warm. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.