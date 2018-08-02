Warmer and muggy with shower chance across SE Michigan

A very nice start to your Thursday with temps in the 50s in most suburbs, and 60s closer to Detroit under clear skies. We should see plenty of hazy sunshine today, but radar shows rain and thunder in Western Lower heading mainly into our North Zone. It looks like those showers will fade but we cannot rule out a few showers this morning across northern Livingston County into The Thumb. Look for highs heading into the mid 80s and feeling even warmer with added humidity today and winds SSW 5-12 mph.

Friday looks very nice and bright with some cloud cover forming in the heat of the afternoon. Lows in the 60s will quickly warm into the mid 80s and slightly more humidity may make it feel closer to 90 degrees. A weak disturbance does bring a chance for a few scattered rain and thundershowers into the afternoon and evening, but it will be very hit or miss.

We should be dry for the weekend ahead and warming up to near 90 degrees both days. The humidity gets a bump up as well, so expect sweaty weather feeling more like mid 90s during intense sun in the afternoons… be careful! We should stay dry with only a few isolated showers late Sunday possible. We do expect wet weather by Monday afternoon and evening into Tuesday next week.. stay tuned. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

