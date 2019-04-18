Metro Detroit weather: Warmer with showers, storms Thursday

Welcome to Thursday, Motown! A warm front brings higher temperatures and some showers, today. A cold front brings more showers plus thunderstorms and lower temperatures Friday and this weekend.

Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy but relatively mild. Scattered rain showers are possible before dawn. Temperature start in the upper 40s and rise to the 50s by breakfast time.

Sunrise is at 6:48 a.m. ET.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly and warm. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s. We must be on guard with showers and thunderstorms. Outdoor after-school activities may have to move indoors quickly with quickly forming and moving downpours, lightning and a brisk wind.

Sunset is at 8:18 p.m. ET.

Thursday evening and Thursday night because cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Rain may be heavy, at times, with dangerous lightning and gusty winds. After a cold front passes, temperatures fall to the low 40s.

Good Friday will start with a few scattered showers in the morning. Later in the day, it remains calls it chilly and partly sunny. Ours will be near 50°F.

Saturday remains chilly and will be cloudy and wet. Afternoon temps will hang around 50 degrees. Use caution on wet roads going to and from the Detroit Pistons playoff basketball game against the MIlwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Sunday will be sunnier and milder with highs in the middle 60s.

