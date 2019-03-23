Warmup on the way this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Welcome to the weekend. It is quiet from a weather standpoint Saturday, so it is just going to be a matter of what you plan to do with your day.

We are starting our Saturday with clear skies, and it is a cold start as overnight lows dropped into the upper teens to low 20s. Remember that if you are an early morning jogger or if the dog is going to take you for an early walk.

But the late-March sun is at a much higher angle than it was a couple of months ago, so temperatures will rise quickly this morning and we will already be in the mid-30s by noon, and into the mid-40s for an afternoon high.

Take advantage of this great day. I am planning on getting outside and doing some yard work, particularly getting all of those branches picked up after those two big windstorms.

If you are taking the kids to Little Caesars Arena to see Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party, you could even plan on heading downtown a little early and walking around…perhaps take the kids to the Michigan Science Center, the Detroit Historical Museum or the DIA.

Saturday night, of course, is date night, and the quiescent conditions will pose no problems whether you’re getting dressed up for something nice, or just a casual evening out with your sweetie, including seeing Tee Grizzley at the Fillmore.

Whatever your plans, enjoy the sunshine and make it a great day.



