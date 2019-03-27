We could see some snow this weekend in Metro Detroit because Michigan

It's almost April, but don't tell that to Michigan.

It's no surprise to anyone who has lived in Michigan that winter may be trying to stick around a bit longer. It's pretty normal. But that doesn't mean we have to like it!

This weekend, lows will dip in the 20s, and we could see some wet snow. Here's what Paul Gross is expecting:

Weekend forecast

It’s going to rain Saturday. In fact, we may pick up three-quarters of an inch to one inch of rain and, by the way, as colder air wraps in behind the exiting low pressure center, some of that rain could change to wet snow, especially across our West and North Zones. Never give up on winter in March. Just sayin’.

Highs Saturday in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Rain and wet snow ends Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly sunny on Sunday, with chilly highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), and a bit of a breeze making it feel even more brisk.

