WEATHER ALERT: Flooding possible during rainy weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - A flood warning has been issued for the Rouge River in Detroit and Southfield, and much of Metro Detroit is under a flood advisory Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, minor flooding is occurring in Southfield and the river is expected to rise above flood stage, which is 15 feet, in Detroit by late Saturday afternoon.

Wayne, Oakland, Livingston and Washtenaw counties are under the flood advisory until 1:30 p.m. About 2 inches of rain fell in the area Friday night and more rain is in the weekend forecast.

