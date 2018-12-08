Weather and your weekend plans

Saturday evening temps will generally be in the mid 20s and fall into the low 20s if it'll be a late evening.

DETROIT - Alright, we made it to the weekend. If you’re like me, you have a lot of stuff to do…holiday shopping, yard work, parties to go to, Red Wings or Pistons games to attend. So here’s a look at how the weather may impact those plans, and here’s a good piece of advice: Keep those sunglasses handy, and bundle up.



If you’re heading out Saturday morning, perhaps to walk the dog or beat the crowds at the malls, it’ll be cold...temps will be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees and, even though wind will be light, that light wind will still make it feel like 10 degrees. Brrrr!



The Saturday sunshine means a dry weekend day for a change, so all of your yard work that still needs to be done (or putting up those Christmas lights) can be done Saturday afternoon without too much trouble from Mother Nature.

Even though mid-afternoon temps will only be near 30 degrees, the sun will help (especially if you’re getting back in the car after shopping…that sun really warms up the car).

The dry weather and light wind is also good news for your Date Night plans, including walking to and from your car if you’re going to the Red Wings’ 7 p.m. game against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena.

Saturday evening temps will generally be in the mid-20s, falling into the low 20s if it’ll be a late evening.



Getting up early Sunday morning? Look for an exact repeat of Saturday morning.

In fact, the only difference between Saturday and Sunday is that highs Sunday will be a bit warmer, reaching the mid-30s.

Wind still looks light, and will only knock a few degrees off that temperature.

So, if you’re trying to decide between Saturday or Sunday for yard work and holiday shopping, the slight edge goes to Sunday, although in reality, they’ll be pretty similar days. The Pistons have a 3:30 p.m. Sunday home game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Little Caesars Arena, so you’ll have sunshine when you head in, but it’ll be dark when the game ends.

Sunday evening is also the last night of Hanukkah, so if you’re heading to a family dinner, expect it to be clear and cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. May the warmth of your fully lit Menorah make you forget about the cold outside!



