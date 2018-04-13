Weather forecast: Heavy rain Saturday with sleet and snow north of Detroit

DETROIT - A few showers in our North Zone early Friday morning with cloudy skies and mild temps in the mid 30s north to low 40s around most of Metro Detroit to get started today.

Most of the day will be dry and not quite as warm as previous forecast data suggested. Instead of 60s and 70s, it looks like we’ll be trapped under clouds and temps in the mid to upper 50s through the afternoon.

A few spotty rain and thundershowers will move in this afternoon and more significant showers tonight into Saturday.

Winter Storm Watch for North Zone

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Saturday morning for areas north of M-59, or our North Zone, and will last through Sunday morning.

Heavy rain across most of Metro Detroit will be sleet and snow for many of our Northern Counties Saturday and Sunday.

It looks like 2-4 inches of snow and sleet with freezing rain and ice also a major concern. This will be nasty weather to travel in and through so be very careful if traveling north this weekend.

Saturday looks wet and cool all day with rain and thundershowers possibly mixing with some sleet in spots but it should be mostly liquid closer to Detroit. Temps will hover in the 40s most of the day with gusty winds NE 10-20 mph. Be careful driving even in the rain as it gets heavy leading to hydroplaning on some of our roadways Saturday and Sunday.

More rain expected Sunday

Yes, more rain and thundershowers Sunday with temps in the 40s to low 50s and breezy. The showers will be coming and going all day with snow, sleet, and ice concerns through the morning hours in our North Zone.

We wouldn't be surprised to see a few more flakes Monday morning and again Monday night into Tuesday next week -- stay tuned.

