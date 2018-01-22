Weather forecast: Rain moves in with warmer temps in SE Michigan

DETROIT - Rain showers moved in Monday morning in waves which means we’ll get stretches of decent rain followed by occasional breaks in the action.

But temps are above freezing all around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. A warm front is moving in, so you should expect wet conditions all day around Metro Detroit with rain showers, a few breaks, and gray skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s and winds SSE 5-15 mph.

More Headlines

Tuesday weather forecast

We will likely see a transition to some snow or a wintry mix Tuesday morning as temps fall from the 40s into the 30s for most of your Tuesday. We will see some plain rain showers during the day as temps may hold in the mid to upper 30s midday tomorrow. There will be a brief transition back to a wintry mix late in the day with falling temps again from the 30s into the 20s late in the day and overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday, Thursday weather forecast

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry days but on the cooler side. Look for partly cloudy skies both days with temps in the low 20s early to low and mid 30s through the afternoon. Friday is the start of another warm up as we head back into the 40s. Clouds increase late in the day ahead of a weather maker for Saturday.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend starts out wet with a wintry mix Saturday morning and then highs in the mid to upper 40s means some light rain possible during the day. Cooler Sunday and another chance for a spotty shower.

