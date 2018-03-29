Weather forecast: Rain spoils Tigers Opening Day

DETROIT - With temps in the upper 30s to low 40s early on this Thursday, expect the real onset of the heavier and steady rain to begin between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Then, rain through most of the midday and afternoon as highs likely will be forced to stay in the mid to maybe upper 40s -- that’s it.

UPDATE: Opening Day has been postponed.

Friday forecast

A little bit of moisture left over could bring a random rain and/or snow shower through the overnight, drying out by Friday sunrise. Skies go from partly to mostly sunny tomorrow with highs again staying in the mid to maybe upper 40s and the winds are light NW 5-12 mph. This is probably the better day for baseball, but it will still feel a little cool midday even with the sunshine returning tomorrow.

Weekend forecast

More wet weather is on the way for Saturday. The rain may be mixed with a little snow if it arrives early enough. But, this looks more like a midday soaking with pesky winds SW 15-30 mph gusting stronger as highs head toward 50 degrees.

The rain will likely switch over to snow as a pool of cooler air settles in later in the day. Some model data suggests minor accumulation, but it won’t easily stick to the grass with rain mixing in. Again, it’s mainly rain with a wintry mix Saturday Night. Easter looks, bright, dry, and cooler in the 40s.

