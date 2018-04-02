Weather in Metro Detroit this week includes possible thunderstorms followed by snow, cold

DETROIT - It’s a cold Monday morning, but abundant sunshine at least will help the cause.

Clouds will increase by mid to late afternoon, however, and that’s the first sign of an approaching storm system that will dominate the next two days of southeast Michigan weather. Highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius), which is 10 degrees below our April 2nd average high of 53 degrees (11.5 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming southeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:14 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:00 p.m.

Becoming cloudy Monday evening, with light rain showers developing after midnight…possibly beginning as a wintry mix, especially north of 8 Mile. Lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). Southeast to northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday weather forecast -- thunderstorms

Periodic rain showers will dominate our Tuesday, with the most concerning part of the day being the chance for evening thunderstorms. How strong those storms become is dependent upon how far into the approaching storm system’s warm sector we get.

If the GFS model’s projection of temperatures briefly rising well into the 50s (14 degrees Celsius) Tuesday evening materializes, then thunderstorms with some strong wind gusts would be possible.

However, if other model forecasts of temperatures only rising into the 40s (7 degrees Celsius) verifies, then we’d be hard pressed to even get thunderstorms due to lack of sufficient low level instability.

The Local4Casters will monitor this carefully and keep you apprised on Local 4, on ClickOnDetroit.com, and on Social Media (@Local4Casters and @PGLocal4). Of course, you can watch all of this develop and monitor the system’s progress on the outstanding radar page on our FREE weather app -- just search under WDIV in the app store.

A strong cold front crosses the area Tuesday night, with immediate impacts: it becomes windy, temperatures start to fall and, if enough moisture is left in the wake of the front, rain changes to snow.

It’s possible that those of you farther north in our area could even see some light accumulation by Wednesday morning. Lows in the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Wednesday forecast

Windy and cold with snow showers on Wednesday. Temperatures falling into the 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) and generally holding steady through the afternoon.

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

After a mostly sunny morning on Thursday, clouds then begin to increase. Highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

We have a chance of rain and snow Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and windy on Friday, with scattered light snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

At this point, the upcoming weekend looks dry, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies to start on Sunday, with clouds increase by mid to late afternoon. Highs in the low 40s on Saturday (5 degrees Celsius) and in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

