Weather Radio Day: Protect your family from severe weather

Local 4 wants to help you protect your family from severe weather. In order to do that, Tuesday we are holding Weather Radio Day at Meijer in Royal Oak, between Noon and 7 p.m.

Come out and meet Local 4’s meteorologists, Ben Bailey, Brandon Roux, Andrew Humphrey and Paul Gross.

You can pick up a discounted radio and experts will be on hand to help program the radios to work in whatever county you live in. Learn how these radios can help you keep your family safe!

The weather radios also work in parts of Ontario because Environment Canada uses the same type of warning system as the U.S. National Weather Service.

