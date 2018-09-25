Weather updates: Severe storms moving through Metro Detroit

DETROIT - There's a threat of severe storms in Metro Detroit throughout Tuesday night, and Local 4Caster Ben Bailey will provide updates as the forecast evolves.

7:21 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Midland County. It’s a radar-indicated tornado, so nothing has been spotted so far. The storm is moving northeast toward Saginaw Bay at 30 mph.

In our area, we're seeing mostly rain. Most of it is in our South and Metro zones, and it's moving northeast.

6:52 p.m.

We’re continuing to monitor Tuesday night's severe storm threat. Right now, the 4 Live Radar is showing rapid storm development across parts of our South Zone, moving northeast at 30 mph.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for Southeast Michigan at this time. The next few hours will be the most critical for severe storms.

