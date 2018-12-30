Weather will not impact Sunday evening plans in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Although many of us are starting our Sunday with some cloud cover, the difference from Saturday will be increasing sunshine.

It should be mostly sunny by the afternoon which, combined with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, should make for a pretty nice weekend winter day.

We are starting our day with temps in the mid to upper 20s, but at least the wind is light if you are heading out for a jog or to take the dog for a walk, or perhaps to church.

Once that sunshine develops, it will make a big difference, as it always does here in the winter.

Remember that if you are out for a couple of hours early this afternoon, perhaps to hit the stores again to take advantage of the year-end sales, and your car is parked in the sun, you will get into a toasty warm car due to the greenhouse effect with the sun heating things up through the windows.

That always feels nice.

Once again, the weather will not impact Sunday evening plans.





