Wednesday morning temps in the 50s to low 60s across SE Michigan

Temperatures are falling this morning, but cloud cover means it will be a gradual cool down with most of you stepping out to temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s to start your Wednesday around Metro Detroit. We will see the clouds thinning mid morning and should be into plenty of sunshine through the lunch hour and beyond. It will be noticeably cooler today with highs in the low to mid 70s and pesky winds WNW 10-17 mph gusting 25-30 mph at times. There is a slight chance for a few isolated rain showers by late afternoon and early evening, but these will be confined to mainly our North and West Zones. All together, we don’t expect much in the way of wet weather. Instead, it will become mostly sunny for most with low humidity so open up those windows and save a few bucks today.

We will wake up to temps in the 50s Thursday making for some great windows open sleeping weather for the next couple of nights. Thursday skies will be mostly clear and we should stay in the upper 70s most of the afternoon. We may have a few neighborhoods hitting 80 degrees tomorrow as winds shift WSW 5-12 mph.

Friday looks to be very pleasant and dry again with just a little more cloud cover. Again, we don’t expect highs to get out of the 70s after another nice and cooler start in the 50s. Skies will fill in with clouds through the afternoon and shower chances do increase Friday Night. Rain and thundershowers are likely overnight into Saturday. So, the weekend may start out a little wet with Saturday morning showers becoming scattered through the afternoon and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Temps take off Sunday with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We may see more scattered showers return Monday according to model data. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

