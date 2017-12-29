West Michigan braces for even more lake effect snow; 4-6 inches expected

DETROIT - West Michigan is getting its share of lake effect snow this week, and more is on the way.

The National Weather Service forecasts another 4-6 inches Friday into Saturday for areas including Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor and South Haven. Grand Rapids is expected to get another 2-3 inches.

It keeps happening. Here is the forecast for new snow Friday into Saturday morning. Best to place a white board on top of the existing snowpack in order to measure the new stuff (the entire snowpack will settle and compact with time). #wmiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/IhSuL5GIAV — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) December 29, 2017

Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect for the region. Lake effect snow is expected to hit hardest from Grand Haven northward, according to WOODTV.

Meanwhile, the region is experiencing record-low temperatures. Grand Rapids had a record low temperature on Thursday morning of -10 degrees.

Back here in Detroit we're expecting less than 1 inch of snow Friday night.

