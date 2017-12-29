Weather

West Michigan braces for even more lake effect snow; 4-6 inches expected

SE Michigan won't see nearly as much snow

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
DETROIT - West Michigan is getting its share of lake effect snow this week, and more is on the way. 

The National Weather Service forecasts another 4-6 inches Friday into Saturday for areas including Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor and South Haven. Grand Rapids is expected to get another 2-3 inches. 

Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect for the region. Lake effect snow is expected to hit hardest from Grand Haven northward, according to WOODTV

Meanwhile, the region is experiencing record-low temperatures. Grand Rapids had a record low temperature on Thursday morning of -10 degrees. 

Back here in Detroit we're expecting less than 1 inch of snow Friday night. 

