Wet and wild Tuesday across Metro Detroit

As discussed yesterday, get ready for two different seasons in the next 24 hours.

We’ll start our day with scattered light rain showers approaching the area. Keep in mind that the air overhead is quite dry, so some of the rain that initially falls into that dry air will evaporate, and that causes cooling (the same reason that you feel cool when you get out of a pool or the shower…water is evaporating off your skin). If the air column cools enough, we could see a bit of wet snow mix in or, if surface temperatures briefly cool to the freezing mark, even a bit of freezing rain. However, we do not expect major impacts from any wintry weather this morning, as any mix should transition to just all rain.

High resolution computer models show a period early this afternoon where the rain may taper off to widely scattered showers…perhaps we can even start the Tigers – Royals game down at Comerica Park. However, a substantial area of rain will develop by 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., with thunderstorms moving in after that, so bring your rain gear if you’re going.

The key to the late-afternoon / evening forecast is a warm front moving northward toward us. This front edge of warmer air doesn’t appear to be coming as far north as yesterday’s models projected…and that’s good news because that lessens our severe weather potential. However, there still is a marginal risk for severe storms across especially Lenawee and Monroe Counties, and perhaps into Wayne and Washtenaw Counties. Regardless of whether or not we get severe storms, any areas that get multiple batches of storms could see an inch or more of rain. Otherwise, many of us will see one-half to three-quarters of an inch.

There will be wide variation in our temperatures today…from well above 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) near the state line, to barely reaching 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) in our far northern area. Wind will blow predominantly from the east at 8 to 13 mph, with a shift to the south, late, to those who have that warm front pass north of you.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:12 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:01 p.m.

Rain should end by late evening, with just some patchy drizzle for a while during the overnight hours. Then, an area of snow develops late tonight…especially for our northern and northwestern suburbs. By Wednesday morning, we could have a slushy coating in those areas, as lows reach the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Windy and cold with morning snow showers on Wednesday. Temperatures only rising into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), with that wind making it feel colder.

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Snow showers are likely Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and windy with snow showers on Friday, and highs only in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

The Weekend

Both Saturday and Sunday look partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

When will we finally warm up ?

The long range computer models this morning suggest that we’ll finally turn the corner and trend back closer to our average highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius) toward the end of next week!

