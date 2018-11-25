Metro Detroit weather forecast: Higher temps expected Saturday afternoon

DETROIT - Happy Saturday, Motown! Wet conditions takeover in the morning. It will be drier, Sunday. Rain and snow arrive late Sunday night.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday evening will have scattered rain leaving with temperatures in the low 40s.

Saturday night remains above freezing. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Sunday's Forecast

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool. Morning temps will be in the middle and upper 30s. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 40s. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

Rain and Snow, Sunday Night and Monday Morning

A new storm system arrives Sunday night and Monday. For now, it will be warm enough to produce rain Sunday night. Then, colder air and the colder portion of the storm takes over and snow falls early Monday morning. For now, the trajectory of the center of low pressure (which is south of Motown) and the speed of the storm mean and amount of, at least, 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible for Monday morning's rush hour.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.